THE ROAD BACK Postpones Performances at the Chain Theatre

Due to a positive case of Covid-19, Chrysalis Theatre Company has postponed performances for their World Premiere of The Road Back: One Woman's Journey From Depression to Recovery, written and performed by Adina Taubman and directed by Padraic Lillis.

The play, which was originally scheduled to run April 21-May 15, will now open on Saturday, April 30 at 8pm following preview performances on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm and Friday, April 29 at 8pm at The Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor New York, NY 10018). Additional performances will take place on Sunday, May 1 at 3pm, Thursday, May 5 at 8pm, Friday, May 6 at 8pm, Saturday, May 7 at 8pm, Sunday, May 8 at 3pm, Thursday, May 12 at 8pm, Friday, May 13 at 8pm, Saturday, May 14 at 8pm, and Sunday, May 15 at 3pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.chrysalistheatrecompany.com. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

The Road Back is the very personal story of Adina Taubman's journey into and out of a severe depression 12 years ago. With humor and honesty, she tells the story of the experience that transformed her life for the better and led her down a road of discovery to a new, more enlightened sense of self. This entertaining and courageous new play includes helpful strategies for managing depression and anxiety that will inspire anyone who has ever struggled with depression.