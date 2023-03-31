THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Will Release a First Listen This Weekend

Kathryn Cole Productions presents The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical a farcical musical based on the hit Lifetime dance competition series "Dance Moms".

The story, told through the perspective of mother-daughter Christi and Chloe, follows the pressures of competitive dance reinforced by the "moms" vying for stardom and success. The musical parody is anchored in the first two seasons of the Lifetime series. The story features the kids, moms, and fan-favorite characters you know and love of the Dance Moms universe.

Through its witty lyrics and pop/musical theatre-influenced score by James Stryska and Isabel Grace, The Pyramid reflects on cultural hegemony and complacency, the sadistic rule of instructor Abby Lee Miller, and the valiant strive for the top of "the pyramid".

The development of the musical has led to the release of music showcasing the work for a larger audience. The release features Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour) as dedicated mother "Christi," Max Heitmann (TikToker, 54 Sings The Glee Version) as rival studio owner "Cathy," Erica Molfetto (GAY ICON, Laugh Again) as Kendall's dramatic mother "Jill," Molly Russo (TikTok Influencer) as Brooke's mom "Kelly," Senzel Ahmady (Aladdin National Tour) as "Maddie, Jessalyn, and Background Vocals", Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill, Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red) as "Chloe, Holly, and Background Vocals", and Isabel Grace as "Kendall, Background Vocals."

In the track "My Little Kendall," Dance Mom Jill vyes for Abby's attention and daughter Kendall's rightful spot on the top of the pyramid. "My Little Kendall" is available on Spotify and Apple Music on Saturday, April 1st.

The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical

Music & Lyrics by James Stryska and Isabel Grace

Book by Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo

Music Direction by James Stryska

Orchestrations by Katherine Cartusciello

Recording and Mixing by Nicky Brenner

Mastering by Eric Scholz

Graphic Design by Renee Shohet

Marketing Associate Caitlin Brightman

Produced by Zachary Hausman & Olivia Ebner (Kathryn Cole Productions)

The 2011 reality series "Dance Moms" captivated audiences with its fly-on-the-wall capture of Abby's treatment of the child dancers and the competitive bickering of their moms. Over the years, the moms and kids of "Dance Moms" have gone on to become household names with fan-favorite dancer Maddie Ziegler's feature in Sia's "Chandelier" music video and Jojo Siwa's colorful bow and clothing collection.

Composer/lyricist duo Stryska and Grace still have no idea how they got here. After forming their partnership in Greensboro, North Carolina, the two super emotional songwriters now spend many of their hours video chatting with each other to write songs for fictional people. As Stryska would say, "these two Scorpios know how to write a lyric that'll make you cry." But everyone's favorite dance instructor has taught us to "save those tears for the pillowcase."

Bookwriters Molfetto and Russo are an internet-obsessed comedic duo whose love of Dance Moms almost supersedes their love of musical theatre. You can find these two citing their favorite JoJo quotes in between performances at major NY venues like 54 Below, Caroline's on Broadway, and, of course, on TikTok.