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THE PASS to Extend Run Off-Broadway at La Mama Through September

Performances will run through Friday, September 18 at La Mama.

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THE PASS to Extend Run Off-Broadway at La Mama Through September

The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, will extend through Friday, September 18 at La Mama. The production stars Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones.  Performances began on Thursday, July 30 with an opening night on Monday, August 3. The Pass premiered at Royal Court Theatre in London in 2014.

TWELVE YEARS.  THREE HOTEL ROOMS. ONE GOAL. A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for.

The Pass features set design by Seth Byrum, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes, costume design by Amanda Roberge, sound design by Megan Culley, prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit, video design by Dwight Bellisimo, and intimacy coordination by Alysia Homminga. Julian X will serve as associate director, Roger Lipson as production stage manager and Lexi Holder as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Sujotta Pace, CSA.  

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