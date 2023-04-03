Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Play Limited Off-Broadway Engagement

Performances are set for June 2023.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY is set to play a limited engagement at The Triad Theater beginning June 9th. After a previous industry workshop at ART/NY in November, the production announces their full company and continued direction by Colleen Morgen. This marks the off-broadway debut of both McCarthy and Morgen. THE LESBIAN PLAY is produced by Basement Light Productions, Bennett Theatricals, and Eliza Hamilton.

Starring in the Triad's production of The Lesbian Play headlines an entire company of off-broadway debuts. BARBARA STULTZ stars as MIMI, who is joined by LONDON RILEY KELLER as LAUREL, JÚLIA CERQUEIRA as ROSIE, LIANN YU as BEEZ, AINGEA VENUTO as CYNTHIA, PAOLA GOYCO-VELEZ as IRIS, DOT DAVIS as CLOVER, and GRAYSON JAMES as CHAZ. Understudies include JOELLE SCHWEDLAND, MARISOL MEDINA, LAUREN FOUTCH, and DIVYA SARMA.

THE LESBIAN PLAY premiered at Marymount Manhattan College, where it then transferred to a workshop production at The Tank in 2021. A response play to Mart Crowley's groundbreaking gay historical play, THE BOYS IN THE BAND,THE LESBIAN PLAY takes us into the lives of the other letters of the queer alphabet on the night of the 2016 election. When Boston University's Women Loving Women club celebrates the birthday of one of their own, a newfound revelation about the identity of the club secretary descends the club into all-out identity politics warfare, where their friendships, and their sacred safe space's survival, is put to the ultimate test. THE LESBIAN PLAY is a war cry for the "more" that queer people deserve, a demand for action, and a celebration of the lesbian, bisexual, and trans voices that need to be heard.

share