THE INVENTION OF LOVE Cast Set for Theaterlab Revival Starring David Greenspan

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The MAP Theater has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its rare revival of Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love, the Tony-winning play that premiered on Broadway in 2001. Starring eight-time Obie winner David Greenspan as poet and scholar A. E. Housman, this strictly-limited-engagement, directed by Zachary Elkind and featuring original music by Julian Hornik, will run September 17 – October 3, 2026, at Theaterlab as part of TLAB SHARES, with an opening set for Sunday, September 20. The anticipated running time is 2 hours, 40 minutes with one intermission.

Joining Greenspan are Lortel nominee Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get), Annabel Capper (Bedlam), Lortel winner José Espinosa (Take Me Out, Our Class), Leland Fowler, Drama Desk winner Abrar Haque (Public Obscenities), Daniel Liu, Yaron Lotan, and Spencer Lutvak.

Tom Stoppard's masterpiece of love, lost and remembered, follows poet and scholar A.E. Housman on his final journey across the River Styx. As the nineteenth century explodes into the twentieth, with Oscar Wilde redefining possibilities in art and sexuality, Housman keeps his love for his best friend hidden. But on this final night of Housman's life, will he finally give in to the love that dares not speak its name?

The creative team includes Alyssa Korol (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Bridget Lindsay (scenic design), Rebecca Hanai Malamud (production stage manager), and Maya Shore (line producer).

The Invention of Love was first presented on Broadway, on March 1, 2001, at the Lyceum Theatre where it ran until June 30, 2001, for a total of 139 performances. Directed by Jack O'Brien, the production secured two Tony Awards: Best Actor in a Play for Richard Easton and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Robert Sean Leonard.

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