THE COURTROOM to Play the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Symphony Space in Special One-Night Engagements

Waterwell today announced the next performances of The Courtroom, its re-enactment of deportation proceedings that is playing a series of special, one-night engagements in civic venues following a sold-out run in 2019.

First, The Courtroom will perform a special presentation by the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00pm. Tickets, which are subsidized through the support of the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, are $11 and are available at lortel.org.

This will be followed by a special one-night engagement at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway) in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre on Monday, March 9 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at symphonyspace.org.

With text arranged from real court transcripts by Waterwell co-founder and Tony Award® nominee Arian Moayed, and featuring direction by Waterwell Artistic Director and Obie Award® winner Lee Sunday Evans, The Courtroom is an intimate encounter with our nation's immigration court system. The production is featured in The New York Times' Best Theater of 2019 list.

The Courtroom is a re-enactment of deportation proceedings. In 2004, an immigrant from the Philippines who was married to a U.S. Citizen came to this country on a K3 Visa. After inadvertently registering to vote at the DMV in Bloomington, IL, receiving a voter registration card in the mail, and voting, her removal proceeding was set in motion. It began in Immigration Court and her case was eventually heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. The Courtroom is performed entirely verbatim from the court transcripts.

The Courtroom features a rotating cast throughout the year, with past performers including Kathleen Chalfant, Ruthie Ann Miles, Stephanie J. Block, Brian d'Arcy James, and J. Smith-Cameron. The complete cast for the upcoming performances will be announced soon.

The performance of The Courtroom presented by The Lucille Lortel Theatre is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. The Lucille Lortel Theatre would like to thank Speaker Johnson's generous Cultural Immigrant Initiative allocation in support of this program.

See a teaser of Waterwell's The Courtroom Below:





