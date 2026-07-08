THE CIRCUIT Silent Disco Ballet to Release Original Cast Recording

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New York Theatre Company will present the release of the Original Cast Recording for The Circuit: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet, available on all streaming platforms beginning July 15, 2026.

Featuring the original score and sound design by Jacob Ryan Smith, written by Connor Wentworth, and with associate sound design by Anna Tobin, the album blends spoken dialogue, original music, and immersive sound design from the production into a standalone listening experience.

The Original Cast Recording features pre-recorded voice performances by Blake Roman (Hazbin Hotel, Broadway's Harmony), Jake Horowitz (Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Bones and All), Forrest Malloy (The Public Theater), Victoria Alev (Mac N Beth), Vanessa Lynah (Freek and Donna), and Kendra McBride (The Importance of Doing Art), whose performances bring THE CIRCUIT's interconnected stories to life alongside the production's original score.

Inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde, The Circuit reimagines a cycle of intimate encounters through a pulse-driven silent disco ballet that fuses dance, theater, and nightlife into a visceral, site-specific experience in the streets of DUMBO, Brooklyn. Audience members wear wireless headphones and move alongside performers as the story unfolds through choreography, spoken text, and an original EDM score with immersive sound design.

Co-directed by Josh Zacher and John Kroft, choreographed by Josh Zacher, written by Connor Wentworth, with original score and sound design by Jacob Ryan Smith and associate sound design by Anna Tobin, THE CIRCUIT dissolves the boundary between spectator and participant. Now Extended Through July 31, 2026.

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