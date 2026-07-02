Brenda Braxton, David Elder, and More Will Lead TRULY, HOWARD HUGHES Off-Broadway
The musical will also feature Matthew Eby, Eric Michael Gillet, and Jill Paice.
The York Theatre has announced that the cast for the world premiere of Truly, Howard Hughes. The production will feature a cast led by Brenda Braxton, Matthew Eby, David Elder, Eric Michael Gillet, and Jill Paice. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Performances will run September 9 - October 4, 2026.
Truly, Howard Hughes is an unconventional love story following one of the 20th century's most fascinating figures: aviator, filmmaker, businessman, and recluse, Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.. The story unfolds as Hughes revisits his extraordinary life during his final moments, confronting the one thing his power and fortune could never secure, and leaves us with a haunting question: ...Wouldn't you, if you could?
The musical features a book by Frank Evans, Jennifer Paulson-Lee & James Scully, with music by James Scully, and lyrics by Frank Evans and Chad Gorn. The production is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee.
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