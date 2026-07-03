Video: Bryan Safi Opens Up About His New Show, ARE YOU MAD AT ME?

Actor, comedian, writer, and podcast favorite Bryan Safi is back—and he’s bringing the laughs, the chaos, and the questions with his hilarious new show, Are You Mad At Me?



Known and loved for his scene-stealing work on 9-1-1, his wildly funny takes on pop culture, and his sharp comedic voice, Bryan has become one of entertainment's most beloved personalities. Whether you know him from television, podcasting, stand-up, or his unforgettable social commentary, one thing is certain—Bryan always keeps it real, and always keeps us laughing.



Now, Bryan joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a candid, hilarious, and heartfelt conversation about his new show, his career journey, comedy, storytelling, and why audiences connect so deeply with his unique blend of honesty, wit, and vulnerability.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!