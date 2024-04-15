THE ACTORS Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row This Month

Performances run April 27 - June 1, 2024.

The Actors will open at Theatre Row this month. Performances run April 27 - June 1, 2024.

This hilarious comedy tells the story of a man so grief-stricken by the death of his parents that he hires actors to be his family and things do not go as planned. A hit in Utah, Michigan and Florida this play is now being presented Off-Broadway by Plays Of Wilton (POW!).

Notes from the Playwright. The Actors is a comedy about the death of my parents. In the late 90's when some of my plays experienced a little success Off-Broadway I earned enough money to bring my parents to New York City and take them to a bunch of Broadway shows. We celebrated our love of theatre together but could not celebrate my plays because the work I was producing was at odds with their conservative Mormon beliefs. So, it's ironic to be returning Off-Broadway with a play that features my parents as major characters and that is suitable for all audiences. Had they lived, they would have been extremely proud to know that I’ve finally written a play they can bring their friends to. However, had they lived, I would never have written the play.




