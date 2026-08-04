THAT MATH SHOW to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway in August

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The Science Theater Company presentation of That Math Show at off-Broadway's Theater555 will conclude its engagement following the 3pm matinee performance on Sunday August 16, 2026. The production began previews on June 11th and officially opened on Sunday, June 13th. The remaining performances this week are: Friday, August 7 at 7pm, Saturday, August 8 at 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, August 9 at 3pm. The final week of performances are Thursday, August 13 at 7pm, Friday, August 14 at7pm, Saturday, August 15 at 2pm & 7pm, Sunday, August 16 at 3pm.

From the company that produced more than 800 performances of That Physics Show and That Chemistry Show, The Science Theater Company returns to off-Broadway with That Math Show. Presented in association with the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath.orghttp://MoMath.org), That Math Show is created by and features Dr. Arthur Benjamin, a nationally known "math-e-magician", and MoMath’s Visiting Professor for Public Outreach, who shares the beauty and magic of mathematics.

That Math Show is entertainment and wonder for anyone who lives in a world of mathematics...and that means everyone. Can you square a 4-digit number in your head faster than a calculator? That Math Show mathemagician can!

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