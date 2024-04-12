Submission Now Open for CYCLE 4 of The Next Wave Initiative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Submissions are now open for Cycle 4 of The Next Wave Initiative, the developmental branch of The Directors Company that is committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre.

Available scholarships in the Next Wave Initiative include The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship, The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship, The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship, The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship, and The Black Excellence Impact Award.

Applicants must be of the Black diaspora and pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in one of four disciplines: writing, dance, directing, or acting. All genders and ages are welcome. Applications must be submitted by May 17th, 2024. Finalists will be announced by Summer 2024.

“I cannot believe we are in our fourth year,” said Chicken and Biscuits playwright Douglas Lyons, and founder of The Next Wave Initiative. “Next Wave is a small, but mighty mission intended to encourage the next generation of Black creators, highlighting their genius in case the world never does.”

Since its launch in June 2020, NWI has raised over $30,000 towards its scholarships. The Directors Company is a not-for-profit theatre company with a mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals. The Directors Studio offers affordable rehearsal space in the heart of midtown.

To learn more about applying or donating to the program, visit DirectorsCompany.org.