SoHo Playhouse to Present 3rd Annual Lighthouse Theatre Series This Spring

SoHo Playhouse is presenting the 3rd annual Lighthouse Theatre Series: a competition first of its kind. Taking place this spring, the series will feature 15 - 20 short plays, monologues or one-act shows.

What are the rules? They will accept just about anything: short plays, long monologues, a series of monologues, a longer scene from a full length play, your own one-act-anything! They are creatives here, not referees! The only catch is the time limit: the submission (when performed) cannot exceed 30 minutes.

Who can apply? Any and all young, emerging artists based in the New York City area that will be here this spring. The age limit is 21 and up; they're looking for college students, recent grads and people with stories to tell.

Each submission costs $20. You can pay your application fee here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1119981. When the application fee is sent, you will receive a confirmation email with further details on how to submit your work. They anticipate a large amount of submissions, and adding a cost to this allows them to know you are serious, while also letting them host your show in the theater for the week.

The deadline to apply is February 29, 2024.

The competition will take place over three weeks, April 18 - May 7, 2024.

Each selected piece will have three nights to perform over one of the three weeks. Each night, three or four selected pieces will perform. At the end? The audience will vote. After the three weeks are up: They will have the winners. One from each performance group. If they feel like there was one show they just simply can't let go of...they will pick more. Those winners go on and have the ability to expand their pieces for the next round of performances in June/July. Those productions will also make a portion of box office sales in the second round. There's more? Yes, from that group an overall winner is picked and that production will have the opportunity to perform as a part of the SoHo Playhouse's annual International Fringe Encore Series, which includes some of the best productions from around the world.

Questions, Comments, and Enquiries? Email SoHo Playhouse at lighthouse@sohoplayhouse.com

For more info on the series go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/lighthouse-series-applications.