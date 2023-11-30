SoHo Playhouse Announces December Holiday Programming

SoHo Playhouse has announced December holiday programming that includes the New York premiere of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, performed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson (Broadway's The Shark is Broken), and adapted and directed by Nick Hennegan, and the return of Edinburgh Fringe Award winner and two-time MAC Award nominee Daniel Cainer's Jewish Chronicles (and other stories-in-song) - Christmas Special, his solo musical storytelling cabaret.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. For info and to purchase tickets visit Click Here.

Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson presents the New York premiere of his unparalleled rendition of Dickens' classic festive fable. Famed for bringing multiple characters to vivid life, Masterson gives us Scrooge, Marley, the Fezziwigs, the Cratchits, Tiny Tim and others in a riveting, visceral performance that will dazzle, enchant and linger long in the memory. Guaranteed to get you into the Christmas Spirit!

A globally acclaimed solo performer, Guy Masterson is renowned for stripping down great works of literature to their essence. In A Christmas Carol, he brings Dickens' original performance text alive with nothing but a shabby raincoat and a chair.

A Christmas Carol runs Off-Broadway December 20 - 30, 2023 in a limited engagement. Performances are Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, with an additional show on Wed 12/20 at 3pm. Tickets are $36 (standard) and $50 (premium). For info and to purchase tickets go to Click Here.

Guy Masterson is a British-born UK/US actor of 40 years, three-time Olivier nominee and multi-award-winning producer-director. He made his name performing unique solo adaptations of British Classic literary works, Under Milk Wood and Animal Farm, and presenting many like-minded performers from across the world at the Edinburgh Festival. He was the director of the recent Broadway smash The Shark is Broken. Guy is the nephew to the late, legendary actor Richard Burton and cousin to Broadway veteran Kate Burton. For more info visit http://www.guymasterson.com.

Join Daniel Cainer, the creator of Jewish Chronicles, for his 7th residency at SoHo Playhouse. In extraordinary songs Cainer wrestles with the big ideas: What does it mean to be Jewish? Is there a God or isn't there? Who invented the bagel? His songs and music are for anyone who has ever wrestled with their home, heritage and heart. All the human condition is here, expertly brought to life with brilliant rhyming and wordplay, great musicianship and haunting tunes you won't forget. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll kvell!

Daniel Cainer's Jewish Chronicles - Christmas Special runs December 13 - 23, 2023 in a limited engagement. Performances are Mondays - Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm and 7:30pm. No show on Fri 12/15. Tickets are $36. For info and to purchase tickets go to Click Here.

Daniel Cainer is a London-based multi-award-winning songwriter, performer, storyteller, broadcaster, music producer and composer. He has written large amounts of music for radio and television for all the major UK networks, worked as a producer and session musician, and performed topical news related songs for the BBC and independent stations. For more info visit https://www.danielcainer.com.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit Click Here.