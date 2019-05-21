Sharna Burgess and Alison Fraser Will Lead THE STORM Presentation

Intaglio Productions has announced a special presentation of the original musical THE STORM, to be held at The Roosevelt Hotel Ballroom in NYC on July 19, 2019. The evening will include musical selections and dance numbers from the show and will feature Dancing With The Stars winner Sharna Burgess and Two Time Tony Award Nominee Alison Fraser. Also in the cast is pop sensation Frankie Z.

The original musical is composed by Jeremy Long, and is based on the true story of his show biz grandparents who had a tempestuous personal relationship but who created beautiful music together, as well as becoming dance educators to a generation of Broadway performers.

The Storm is co-produced by Charles Messina ("The Wanderer"). Music Director is Henry Aronson ("Rock of Ages"). Choreography is by Marguerite Timko-Kinney. Direction by Cory Michael Herman. General Manager is Chris Aniello/Live Wire Entertainment. Casting by Lori Malkin.

For tickets and more information, please visitTheStormTheMusical.com.





