Scarlett Grace McCarthy's THE BETROTHED To Debut Off-Broadway at WP Theater

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The new play The Betrothed has unveiled its full cast, creative team, and performance schedule. The play, written by Scarlett Grace McCarthy (Bury Me In My Leggings), directed by Sarah Connolly (Appetite), and produced by Literally Broke, Dani Turner (DIRT), and Natalie Rine (No Mercy), will premiere at WP Theater Off-Broadway on July 16th, 2026 with an opening night set for Tuesday, July 21st. The production’s strictly-limited engagement ends on Saturday, August 1st. Literally Broke is part of WP Theater’s Space Program Residency.

The cast of The Betrothed includes Emily Oliveira (Appetite) as Kitty, Georgia Kate Cohen (Maiden Voyage) as Percy, Caroline Hawthorne (The iPhone Arias) as Father, Enette Fremont (I’m Repeating Myself) as Conrad, Abby Erff (Cracked: A New American Comedy) as Florence, and Annaporva Green (Twelfth Night) as Laura. The production marks the Off-Broadway debut for McCarthy and Connolly, who mounted an earlier production of the show to a sold-out run at The Tank in November 2024.

The Betrothed is an absurdist comedy of love, ambition, and social expectation set in the 19th century and performed by an all-women cast. When her brother’s broken engagement disrupts Kitty’s plans to secure a suitor, she’s forced to confront the rigid expectations placed upon her and schemes to restore order and ensure everyone gets their happily ever after. As romantic entanglements unravel and betrayals come to light, The Betrothed queers the classic marriage plot.

The show will feature scenic design by Ant Ma (As You Like It) and Joanne Chuang (Black Coffee), costume design by E Morton (The Play That Goes Wrong), lighting design by Lauren Nychelle (ENTANGLED: 12 Scenes in a Circle K off the I-40 in New Mexico), sound design by Sid Diamond (DIRT), and fight choreography by Jessica Scout Malone (Watchdog). Julie Cai (Vape!: The Grease Parody Musical) is the Production Stage Manager and Rebecca Conaway (Emma) is the Assistant Director. Tickets to The Betrothed begin at $43 price and are available HERE.

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