Sara Bareilles, Michael Arden & Meg Wolitzer to Lead One-Night Fundraiser at Symphony Space

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Symphony Space will present Inside the Interestings: An Evening with Sara Bareilles, Michael Arden, & Meg Wolitzer, a special one-night-only fundraiser for the institution that will take place on Tuesday June 9, 2026, at 7pm in Symphony Space’s Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

Grammy-winning songwriter and actor Sara Bareilles, Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden, and New York Times bestselling author Meg Wolitzer, host of Symphony Space’s Selected Shorts radio show and podcast, will pull back the curtain in this evening centered on their new collaboration: a musical adaptation of Wolitzer's The Interestings.

The three artists will explore how a beloved novel transforms into a living, breathing musical—sharing insights and inspirations. Woven throughout the evening will be selections from Bareilles's score for The Interestings, performed by Bareilles and friends. The evening will also include an audience Q&A.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include premium seating, a 6"×9" commemorative event print signed by Sara Bareilles, Michael Arden, and Meg Wolitzer, and a copy of The Interestings novel signed by author Meg Wolitzer. Ticket purchases for this fundraising event help keep the magic alive—on Symphony Space stages and in classrooms across NYC.