Sam Morrison's Acclaimed Solo Show SUGAR DADDY To Play Pride Week Encore Engagement At Soho Playhouse

Grappling with the death of his partner from COVID-19 in 2021, Morrison transforms his grief into humor.

It was announced today that comedian Sam Morrison's acclaimed solo show Sugar Daddy, which premiered Off Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) earlier this year and played an encore engagement, will return for a limited Pride Week engagement from June 21 - June 24, 2023. The show, directed by Ryan Cunningham and produced by SoHo Playhouse and co-produced by Ali Fischbein, was recently declared “the best show in NYC” by The Daily Beast. 

“I am honored and excited to celebrate love in all of its forms during Pride Week,” Morrison said.

Grappling with the death of his partner from COVID-19 in 2021, Morrison transforms his grief into humor. Masterfully toeing the line between comedy and tragedy, he takes the audience on a journey of love, loss, diabetes, seagull attacks, and a few extraordinary coincidences.

After meeting his partner Jonathan at the infamous “Bear Week” in Provincetown, the two fell in love quarantining together at his grandmother's house before Jonathan's tragic passing. Soon after, Sam found a coping mechanism in an unexpected place: comedy. Sugar Daddy is a revolutionary hour of comedy that follows in the footsteps of stand-up solo artists, but expands on what comedy can be - a brutally honest and truly hilarious exploration of tragedy and triumph. Ultimately, this is an uplifting hour that is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and our ability to find light in darkness.

Tickets for Sugar Daddy (starting at $40.00) and more information can be found here. Wednesday 6/21 and Thursday 6/22 shows are at 7:00PM, and Friday 6/23 and Saturday 6/24 shows are at 7:00PM and 9:00PM. 

Sam Morrison is an anxious gay diabetic Jew who finds humor in the sad, awkward, and shameful. Hailing from Sarasota, FL, he now resides in NYC where he is a staple of the Brooklyn comedy scene. He recently made his late-night television debut on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He was a 2019 Stand Up NBC Finalist, wrote for the 1st season of Bravo's “Blind Date,” performed on The Drew Barrymore Show, and was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” and “Tamron Hall.” His 1st solo show Hello, Daddy! won acclaim at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He is represented by APA in North America and MPW internationally. For college touring, he is represented by Degy Entertainment. 

Ryan Cunningham she/her (Director) is a queer writer/director and Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer. She's EP/Director on the docuseries Expecting Amy (HBO Max) about Amy Schumer's pregnancy, and the standup specials Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon), and Club Cumming Presents A Queer Comedy Extravaganza! (Showtime), hosted by Alan Cumming. Producing credits include Broad City, Search Party, Inside Amy Schumer and Ziwe. Ryan recently launched the development company Running Woman with the goal of telling stories that haven't been heard before. She is very passionate about promoting women's issues, LGBTQ+ stories, and neurodiversity in her work. She has also co-owned the NYC-based post house Running Man for the last decade. She lives in Brooklyn with her 11-year-old daughter who is on the autism spectrum and likes to build large art installations in various places around their apartment. Ryan is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and co-chair of the RISD Fund, as well as working as an adjunct professor for the film department. 




