SPECTACLE THE MUSICAL Comes To The Triad

On Tuesday, January 21st at 7pm and Friday January 24th at 7pm there will be a premiere presentation of the hilarious new show Spectacle: The Musical! written by Ashley Griffin and Evan Jay Newman at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street. Proceeds will benefit The WellLife Network. Tickets are $10 and available at www.triadnyc.com

From the creators of the pop culture phenomenon Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, and The Oregon Trail: The Game: The Musical comes Spectacle: The Musical! - a hysterical, meta musical comedy described as "Title of Show meets The Play That Goes Wrong."

Struggling artists Ashley and Evan are thrilled to have finally landed their big break when they are hired to pen producing mogul Frank Ryger's new 200 million-dollar Broadway mega musical "The Sound of Love." But at the industry presentation for their spectacle driven blockbuster they are forced to question whether they're willing to put survival above integrity and just how much they're willing to sacrifice in order to achieve their dreams.

Written by Ashley Griffin* (Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Trial) and Evan Jay Newman* (Les Miserables(Broadway) American Idiot (National/International Tour)) and performed by Ashley Griffin*, Evan Jay Newman* and Abby Hart* (Claudio Quest), this premier presentation is not to be missed.

Directed by Neal Kowalsky (Berkshire Critics' Pick, Spamalot), Choreographed by Rosalie Burke (Associate Director/Choreographer, Night Tide, NYMF) and Music Supervision by Gaby Mank (Musical Director, American Idiot, MMC.) Book and lyrics by Ashley Griffin, Music by Evan Jay Newman, Music to "The Person You Were" by Ashley Griffin. Poster art by Adele Simms.

*appear courtesy of AEA and Theatre Authority, Inc.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You