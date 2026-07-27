SPECIMEN by Randall Sharp to Return to Axis Theatre This Fall

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Axis Theatre Company will present an encore engagement of Specimen, a new play written and directed by Randall Sharp that looks at how humanity decides who is an alien—and who is not. Previews begin October 28 at Axis Theatre for a limited run through November 21, 2026.

Specimen unfolds aboard the Nomad, a failing corporate research vessel nearing Earth after a disastrous mission. An unexplained internal explosion has left portions of the ship unstable. Communication falters. Systems misfire. The vessel continues forward.

When a mysterious pod docks without warning, the crew discovers what appears to be a rare and immensely valuable lifeform—one that could salvage their mission and secure their return. Or is it just a man? With systems failing and no reliable authority beyond the hull, the crew must determine what has arrived—and what it will be called. On the Nomad, a designation can determine everything.

Specimen draws from the tradition of downtown experimental and absurdist theatre, blending visual storytelling, heightened performance, dark humor, and immersive design to create a theatrical experience that is intentionally strange, imaginative, and emotionally immediate.

Specimen features performances by Brian Barnhart, Andrew Dawson, Britt Genelin, Jon McCormick, Julian Rozzell, Jr., and Jim Sterling along with Spencer Aste, Robert Ierardi, and Lynn Mancinelli on video.

The creative team includes Randall Sharp, Jon McCormick, Lynn Mancinelli (set design), Karl Ruckdeschel (costume design), David Zeffren (lighting design), Paul Carbonara (composer, sound design), Lynn Mancinelli (prop design, set decoration, assistant stage manager), Laurie Kilmartin (production stage manager), Nicholas Guldner (video design), Jon McCormick (technical director), Amy Harper (assistant light designer).

The production team includes sound engineers Michael Birnbaum and Chris Bittner; Regina Betancourt (production photography), Brian Barnhart (producing director) and Jeffrey Resnick (executive director).

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