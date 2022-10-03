SPACE DOGS: THE MUSICAL Will Stream Exclusively On BroadwayHD This October

BroadwayHD will be bringing Space Dogs to their platform for its exclusive worldwide debut on October 13, 2022.

Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing true story of Laika and Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes from Hairspray, 9 to 5, American Idiot, Spring Awakening, and Almost Famous and Nick Blaemire from Cry Baby and Glory Days, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Ellie Heyman directs the MCC Theater production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Space Dogs is an incredible live capture that launches viewers on an unforgettable journey through space. We're thrilled to celebrate its exclusive worldwide premiere with our subscribers."

"Space Dogs was conceived and developed with a live capture in mind, so we've been delighted with BroadwayHD's amazing work on this show," said MCC Theater Co-Artistic Director Will Cantler. "Even if you saw it in the theater you will want to check out this gorgeous film!"

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theatre from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.