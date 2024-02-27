SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN Runs For One Night Only Off-Broadway

United Solo will present “Somewhere in Between,” a compelling one-man show written and performed by Adam Thompson and directed by Gideon McCarty. This thought-provoking production delves into themes of hope, dreams, and the complexities of love, offering a poignant exploration of the struggles faced in pursuit of artistic aspirations.

About the Play:

“Somewhere in Between” follows the journey of Nicholas, a documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Samantha. Despite his dedication to his art, Nicholas finds himself torn between his creative ambitions and Samantha's desire for a simpler life back home in Miami. As he navigates the challenges of balancing his career aspirations with the financial realities of their relationship, Nicholas grapples with the near-impossibility of reconciling the love for his art and his love for Samantha.

Performance Details:

Date: April 16, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Theatre Row

Tickets: Available at the Theatre Row box office or online at Somewhere in Between

Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of five holidays - Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Valentine's Day - “Somewhere in Between” offers a poignant glimpse into Nicholas and Samantha's relationship. Each holiday presents Nicholas with the challenge of finding a special way to celebrate with Samantha before his restaurant shift, leaving her alone to ponder the complexities of their love.

As Nicholas grapples with the harsh realities of pursuing his artistic dreams in a society that often undervalues the contributions of artists, he is forced to confront the question: Can love truly conquer all?

About the Creative Team:

Adam Thompson (Playwright/Performer): Adam Thompson a versatile playwright and actor, has made notable contributions to the vibrant theater scene of Long Island with his compelling performances.

Gideon McCarty (Director): Gideon McCarty is a visionary director with a keen eye for bringing emotionally resonant stores to life on the stage. Notable credits include assistant directing for Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night and co-directing The Lanford Wilson Project at Theatre Row.