SNL's Tommy Brennan Joins Lineup for Michael Cruz Kayne's WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE

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Stand-up comic and “Saturday Night Live” star Tommy Brennan will be joining the cast of WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE alongside Michael Cruz Kayne, Rosebud Baker and Patti Harrison for two nights only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre!

Back by popular demand and fresh off his celebrated run as a writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Michael Cruz Kayne returns to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre with his new stand-up show, WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE.

Enter a live comedy laboratory where Rosebud Baker, Patti Harrison and Tommy Brennan test brand-new material in front of a live audience. The performances will take place on Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22 at 7PM.

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