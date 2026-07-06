CALLBACK by Santino Fontana and More Set for New York Stage & Film 2026 Filmmakers' Workshop Cohort

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New York Stage & Film has revealed the cohort for its 2026 Filmmakers’ Workshop. S&F’s Summer Season audiences experience stories in their earliest stages before they go to Broadway, Off-Broadway, resident theaters and international theaters, movies theaters or TV.

FILMMAKERS’ WORKSHOP: Sunday July 5 – Sunday July 12

The S&F Filmmakers' Workshop serves a specially curated group of film and TV writers each year with a week-long residency featuring one-on-one feedback with professional mentors, panel discussions, workshops, table reads of their scripts, and industry access. This process occurs alongside S&F’s renowned theatrical development processes and creates a rare community to foster interdisciplinary dialogue and an expansive perspective of the art of storytelling.

The 2026 Filmmakers’ Workshop Mentors are Jeff Augustin (“The Morning Show”), Adam Higgs (“FUBAR”), Chisa Hutchinson (“The Boroughs”), Kenneth Lin (“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy”), Geetika Lizardi (“Bridgerton”), Tawal Panyacosit Jr. (“The Girls on the Bus”), Charlie Stratton (In Secret), and Lucy Thurber (“NOS4A2”).

The 2026 Filmmakers’ Workshop Cohort includes:

CALLBACK by Santino Fontana

TYPE: Television

A disgraced, but brilliant stage actor is recruited by a fraying U.S. intelligence division to teach their team of talented-but-field-incompetent spies the one thing tech can't train: how to become someone else. He thought his acting career was over. Then espionage gave him the role of a lifetime.

JOYSTICK by Jerry Hsu

TYPE: Television

After being rejected by the adult entertainment industry, an Asian performer accidentally uploads explicit content to his people-pleasing roommate’s wholesome cooking platform—launching a business where sex workers profit on their own terms.

KILL DEVIL by Izzy Jackson

TYPE: Television

A family returns to their summer vacation spot a year after the eldest brother goes missing and is presumed dead. Cracks in the already damaged facade start to deepen as their individual vices take hold. But as the three remaining siblings begin to receive increasingly strange phone calls, they wonder what really happened to their brother and if he’s still out there.

TRASH PEOPLE by Ally Merkel

TYPE: Television

Janey’s life is going to shit (literally) — after her little sister “Weezy” dies, Janey, overcome by grief and guilt, takes up a job on a biohazard cleanup crew.

UNTITLED PROJECT by Lara Miller

TYPE: Television

Epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Daly is a brilliant, maverick adrenaline junkie who chases deadly virus outbreaks as a way to run from her personal life—until her team’s latest mission unexpectedly forces her to work with her estranged father, a world-renowned doctor who might be hiding unforgivable secrets tied to Kristen’s past.

QUEERLEADERS by Matt Mitchell

TYPE: Television

In the Deep South, a teenage drag queen attempts to save his school’s soccer program (and his relationship with their closeted team captain) by becoming the team’s first cheerleader.

HONEYCOMB by Sam Pavich

TYPE: Film

A single mother feels she's finally found the answer to parenting her emotionally troubled, 9-year-old daughter when she enrolls her child in an “alternative” school. However, as mother and daughter become entrenched in the school’s community, they uncover something even darker than the demons already haunting them.

HONEYCOMB was workshopped in Script Anatomy's Feature Development Lab.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SANJAY MISTRY (CHAPTER ONE) by Sathya Sridharan

TYPE: Film

In the fall of 2006, an Indian American literary prodigy, on the verge of publishing his debut novel, must reckon with the loss and love, all the while discovering what it means to be an artist.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SANJAY MISTRY (CHAPTER ONE) was a finalist for the 2025 Sundance Features Lab.

Since 2018, S&F has partnered with The Drama League – America’s only full-time, year-round career and creative development home for directors – in providing residencies for their annual fellowship recipients. Deepening the collaboration between organizations, New York Stage & Film and The Drama League will pilot a new TV/Film Fellowship, with Danny Sharron as the Filmmakers’ Director In Residence during the 2026 Summer Season.

The cast for the S&F Filmmakers' Workshop includes Mehr Dudeja (GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS), Carla Duren (Oratorio for Living Things), Nihar Duvvuri (“FBI: Most Wanted”), Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Jasmine Aiyana Garvin (“Poker Face”), Sara Haider (“Law & Order”), Michael Hisamoto (Holding These Truths), Kydiana Jeanty (Two Trains Running),Austin Ku (Soft Power), Lauren Lee (“Elsbeth”), John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Bhavesh Patel (Elyria),Alicia Pilgrim (I’m Revolting), Max Sheldon (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”), Matthew Sullivan (“Line of Fire”),Shakur Tolliver (someone spectacular), Daniel Velez (“RJ Decker”), and Lori Wilner (Prayer for the French Republic).

New York Stage & Film is thrilled to welcome a new partnership with Bardavon Presents to deepen S&F’s relationship with the City of Poughkeepsie, and showcase larger scale workshops in development in their newly renovated historic theater. In an ongoing collaboration with Marist University, S&F allows artists to create and develop new stories in an academic environment which fosters freedom of expression and natural exchanges of ideas. Together, New York Stage & Film, Marist University, and Bardavon Presents will continue to make Poughkeepsie a destination for new works in development, welcoming national audiences to the Hudson Valley.

The S&F 2026 Summer Season at Marist University and Bardavon Presents will kick off with a Benefit Reading of The Maltese Falcon on Friday July 10 at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY. All performances will be held in Symphonic Hall at Marist University (Murray Student Center, 3399 North Road) or at The Bardavon (35 Market Street) in downtown Poughkeepsie. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/2026-summer-season.

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