SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING Now Adding Thursday Matinees

Singfeld! features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love: Seinfeld.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING Now Adding Thursday Matinees

SINGFELD! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing has released tickets for Thursday Matinee performances at 2:00pm. Matinees began Thursday, February 8th & will continue through the duration of the open ended run.

The cast of SINGFELD! also features Hannah Hakim, CJ Russo, Michael-Anthony Antoniou, Caleb Funk, Trent Dahlin, Garrett Van Allen, Micaela Oliverio and Charlie Turner.

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center this spring, which is also home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld! features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love: Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute-musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on "NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join us in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor) for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

How to Purchase Tickets 

Tickets for SINGFELD! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.




