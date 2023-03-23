Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SINGFELD! A MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING! Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring

The production begins previews on Monday, April 17th, with an official opening scheduled for early June.

Mar. 23, 2023  
SINGFELD! A MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING! Will Premiere Off-Broadway This Spring

The Theater Center has announced plans for Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing!, an unauthorized parody of the hit TV show Seinfeld. Featuring a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, the production is directed by Marc David Wright and begins previews on Monday, April 17th, with an official opening scheduled for early June in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center running in rep with The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody.

Audiences will join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of living and loving in New York City. Tickets are $49.50-$68 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Theater Center box office in early April. Casting and additional information is soon to be announced.

Songs from Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing include:


• "What's the Deal with Musicals?"
• "Into the Monk's Café"
• "The Master of their Domain"
• "Giddyup: Kramer's Lament"
• "Hello, Newman! Hello, Jerry!'
• "The Yadda Yadda Song"
• "(Won't You) Spare a Square?"
• "The Ballad of Bubble Boy"
• "Seasons of George"
• "Serenity Right Now"
• and many more...

Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing is the McSmith Brothers 10th musical parody to hit the New York Stage and beyond. Their musicals have played in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, Australia, Poland and three national tours. Tobly McSmith is author of Stay Gold and Act Cool, young adult novels about love, staying true to yourself, and transgender issues. He has created The Stay Gold Foundation to provide gender affirming resources to transgender and non-binary people in need. Bob and Tobly's parody musicals include Friends! The Musical Parody (New York, Las Vegas, US and UK tour); The Office! The Musical Parody (New York, US tour); Love Actually! The Parody Musical; Katdashians! The Musical (upsetting Andrew Lloyd Weber); The Office! Parody Presents: Who Is The Scranton Strangler? 90210!, Showgirls!, Full House! The Musical Parody; and Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critics Pick).


Billy Recce (Composer & Orchestrations) is a two-time MAC Award winning NYC based composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter, most recently represented by the Las Vegas and Off-Broadway hit musical A Musical About Star Wars, for which he wrote the music and lyrics (Cast Album on Broadway Records) and the Billboard Charting Concept Album Little Black Book (also on Broadway Records), about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss. Little Black Book and his queer, Chick-Fil-A Musical Satire Fowl Play are both slated for production next year. In addition, he is a prolific cabaret and concert artist, selling out various cabaret venues across the country. He has been an artist in residence at the Orchard Project Greenhouse, a semi-finalist for the inaugural Relentless Musical Award, a NAMT finalist, a Wallowitch Award finalist, and a 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist. His songs have been heard internationally and at the Kennedy Center, The New Amsterdam Theatre, Lincoln Center, Cadogan Hall, and more. His debut album "The Perks Of Being A Snowflake" is streaming on all platforms.


Marc David Wright (Director) is a director/producer of theatre and film, community creator, and arts educator. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Marc crossed the Hudson to study acting at Fordham University (B.A. Theatre 2019). He discovered directing at school, where his production of Dark Play or Stories For Boys received an Ars Nova research grant to travel to Edinburgh Fringe, where it was named one of the "10 Must-See LGBT Shows" of the festival. Theatre: Planet W: A New Musical in Concert (The Green Room 42), Sanctuary City (Pasadena Playhouse, AD), Self Tape (Alchemical Studios), What to Expect When You're Expecting Our Lord and Savior (The Players Theater), Dark Play or Stories For Boys (Edinburgh Fringe, Fordham). Film: Enterprise 25: A Cinematic Advent Calendar for Instagram, As You Like It or the Pursuit of Love in Shared Isolation, Slay!. Co-Founder and Creative Director of The Village, connecting emerging artists with New York audiences at five sold-out Salon events and counting (iminthevillage.org). Proud drama teacher and director at several children's and high school theatre education programs across New Jersey.




THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Celebrates 3500 Worldwide Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Celebrates 3500 Worldwide
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has officially celebrated 3,500 total performances worldwide! 
Agatha Christies THE STRANGER To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre in April Photo
Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre in April
Be Bold! Production will present the rarely produced play The Stranger by the mistress of murder mysteries - Agatha Christie at the Player Theatre in Greenwich Village for a limited run in April.
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho Rep Photo
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho Rep
Soho Rep and the NAATCO National Partnership Project have announced a one-week final extension of the world premiere production of Public Obscenities. See how to purchase tickets!
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Del Photo
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Delilah
CUT: A BLASPHEMY – a new dark comedy by Nikki Massoud about Samson and Delilah – will debut on BARD AT THE GATE, with a new premiere live stream set for Monday, April 17 at 7 pm.

