SINGFELD! A MUSICAL ABOUT NOTHING Announces Addition Of James Verderamo To Cast

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The Theater Center has announced that James Verderamo will make his Off-Broadway debut in the company of Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing at The Jerry Orbach Theater. He joins the cast as the Male Swing.

James Verderamo has appeared regionally in Footloose as Rev. Shaw Moore, Children of Eden as Father, The Bridges of Madison County as Robert Kincaid, Into the Woods as Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock, and Miss Foxhole 1975 as WS.

Performances are currently running through August 31. Tickets for Singfeld! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at Ticketmaster. Rush tickets ($40) are available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING, with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody by the duo to hit the New York stage and beyond. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musical Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on NYlive on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

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