SINCERELY, OSCAR Will Close May 12

Sincerely, Oscar a new musical celebrating Broadway's greatest lyricist, Oscar Hammerstein, with book by Doreen Taylor and directed by Dugg McDonough (artistic director, LSU Opera; four seasons as staff stage director for the New York City Opera) will close at Theatre Row - Acorn Theatre (410 W. 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) on Sunday, May 12. At the time of closing, the show will have played 9 previews and 52 performances. Sincerely, Oscar is produced by Greeley Productions.

The cast of Sincerely Oscar includes Ms. Taylor (Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera; Candide; Billboard Top 100 Recording Artist) and Azudi Onyejekwe (The Great Comet, Violet).

"Seeing my dream come true of presenting these wonderful songs with Oscar Hammerstein's own words has been truly humbling," said Doreen Taylor. "This show has been a labor of love and I am profoundly grateful to Azudi, our creative team, and the crew for helping to bring my vision to life."

Sincerely, Oscar is a new musical highlighting Oscar Hammerstein's journey to become Broadway's greatest lyricist. The musical explores Oscar's life in his words while showcasing over 30 of his greatest songs from shows like The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Allegro and more. Working closely with Oscar Hammerstein's grandson Will, the musical incorporates personal correspondence, unpublished lyrics, interviews and rare memoirs to give insight into Hammerstein's legacy.

Sincerely, Oscar utilizes state-of-the-art 3D holographic technology calledIceMagic, with its imagery often referred to as a hologram. The visual effect is created through a specialized projection system and it is the first time this holographic technology will be implemented on the Off Broadway stage.

Sincerely, Oscar features scenic design by Jason Simms (Witness for the Prosecution; Hamlet), lighting design by David Pedemonti (signage and structures on The Lyric Theatre for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), costume design by Dawna Oak (Disney on Ice;Ringling Brothers), sound design by Robert Balan ("Made In Chinatown"), and projection design by Brittany Merenda (Shrek The Musical). Lou Lanza (Opening Doors: A Jazz Tribute to the Doors, Corner Pocket) is the musical director and arranger and Joshua Godoy(Black Days; Golden State Pops Orchestra) did the string arrangements. Sincerely, Oscar is general managed by Brierpatch Productions. Additional Casting is by Pat McCorkle, CSA & Katja Zarolinski, CSA, McCorkle Casting Ltd.





