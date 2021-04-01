Russo Richardson Productions' to Stream PUFFS in April

This cast and crew consists of nearly 30 people and spans across 5 continents.

Apr. 1, 2021  

Russo Richardson Productions' to Stream PUFFS in April

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world

"Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic" written by Matt cox is a hilarious story about a group of misfit wizards trying to find their way in a magical world of kids with scars on their forehead and the ability to talk to snakes. Our hero, Wayne Hopkins, is your average 11 year old from New Mexico-little does he know, his life is about to change.

Brought to you by Executive Producers Molly Russo, Colette Richardson and Gabby Rosenbloom, this production is Russo Richardson's third mainstage virtual production following Heathers and The Mad Ones.

This cast and crew consists of nearly 30 people and spans across 5 continents. Headed by director Ellie Handel, this production is one you don't want to miss.

"Puffs" streams on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8PM EST and Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3PM EST. You can purchase tickets at https://russorichardsonproductions.com/buy-tickets/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
BLINDNESS Begins Performances Tomorrow at the Daryl Roth Theatre Photo

BLINDNESS Begins Performances Tomorrow at the Daryl Roth Theatre

THE LOST GARDEN Benefit Fundraiser to Take Place For NYCs Immersive Theater Workers Photo

THE LOST GARDEN Benefit Fundraiser to Take Place For NYC's Immersive Theater Workers

New Georges Announces Upcoming Spring 2021 Programming Photo

New Georges Announces Upcoming Spring 2021 Programming

Listen: Nicolas Jelmoni Talks PIPPIN, Cirque Du Soleil and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast Photo

Listen: Nicolas Jelmoni Talks PIPPIN, Cirque Du Soleil and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ELVES AND ERRORS
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE
  • Salzburger Landestheater Presents HELDENPLATZ