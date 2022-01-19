Repertorio Español Announces Premiere of LA DAMA BOBA

Repertorio Español has announced a dynamic new adaptation of La dama boba, a 400-year-old masterpiece from Spain's Golden Age. The comedy will premiere on February 18 at 8:00 PM, being the first new production from the prestigious theatre company since the pandemic began.

La dama boba is a wry, gender-defying comedy about two sisters engaged to marry but in love with the same man; one sister is educated and the other, silly. To compensate for her simpleness, the Lady "Simpleton" has the larger dowry which attracts the attention of her sister's fiancé, a poor nobleman. When the two suitors arrange to exchange prospective wives, chaos prevails. Yet the "silly" lady turns out not to be so simple after all.

Lope De Vega, one of the most prolific Spanish authors, had a long and complete life, most of it spent in Madrid. He wrote approximately 3,000 sonnets, 3 novels, 4 novellas, 9 epics, 3 didactic poems, and several hundred comedies. Lope is only second to Cervantes in his importance during the Golden Age of Spanish literature. He is most famous for modernizing the theatre of the 17th century and ridding it of the strict Aristotelian structure. This new theatre genre came to be called "new comedy" or "Spanish comedy." La dama boba (1613 C.E.) is included among his Palatine comedies featuring people from the Court and revolve around love and honor.

Performed in Spanish with English subtitles.

PREVIEWS:



Friday, February 18, 20228:00 PM

Saturday, February 19, 20228:00 PM

Sunday, February 20, 20223:00 PM

OPENING NIGHT:



Friday, February 25, 20228:00 PM

PERFORMANCES



Saturday, February 26, 20228:00 PM

Sunday, February 27, 20223:00 PM

Friday, March 4, 20228:00 PM

Saturday, March 5, 20228:00 PM

Sunday, March 6, 2022 3:00 PM

Friday, March 25, 20228:00 PM

Friday, April 1, 20228:00 PM

Saturday, April 2, 20223:00 PM

Sunday, April 10, 20223:00 PM

Tuesday, May 3, 202211:00 AM

Thursday, May 12, 202211:00 AM

Friday, May 13, 20228:00 PM

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION



By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday-Tuesday 8:00am-5pm | Wednesday - Friday 8am-8pm | Saturday 10am-8pm | Sunday 10am-5:00pm