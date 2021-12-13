Registration Now Open for The York Theatre's 'MTTP Winter 2022 Intensive'

The York Theatre Company has announced registration for the MTTP Winter 2022 Intensive is now open to current college and high school students and recent college graduates. This intensive will be a hybrid starting off with virtual learning and moving to in-person rehearsals. The Winter Intensive offers an amazing opportunity to work and rehearse first-hand with emerging and established musical theater writers on new material while receiving one-on-one training with theater professionals.

The York's Musical Theatre Training Program (MTTP) draws from its vast network of connections to New York City's most successful theatre artists as teachers and guest artists. It offers the unique opportunity of classes taking place in an actual rehearsal studio near the heart of New York's theatre district. These classes are for serious theater students currently enrolled in high school and college or are recent college graduates. The program is led by York's Education and Outreach Coordinator, James Ludwig, with Associate Program Directors Gerry McIntyre, Kristen Beth Williams, and George Luton. Classes begin Monday, December 27, 2021 culminating with a showcase performance on Monday, January 10, 2022.

For more information contact James Ludwig at jludwig@yorktheatre.org, or visit https://yorktheatre.org/training/winter-intensive.

MTTP 2022 WINTER INTENSIVE

December 27-2021 - January 10, 2022

Admission to the York Theatre MTTP Winter Intensive is by video audition.

(Candidate needs to provide pre-recorded video of a 16-32 bar up-tempo song

and a ballad to be submitted with registration form.)

PROGRAM INFORMATION



• All classes taught by working professionals.

• A live and in-person showcase at Asylum NYC (307 West 26th Street) with invited industry professionals.

• Master classes with Broadway's top creative artists.

• Classes focus on all aspects of performing.

• Expand your craft in a rigorous, yet nurturing and collaborative environment.

• Polish your skills and gain confidence on stage through the work you love to do.

• Experience the excitement of performing in front of a New York audience & industry professionals.

• Program may include tickets to a Broadway and/or Off-Broadway show (pending availability).

GENERAL INFORMATION

Session Dates:

• Virtual Zoom Rehearsals: December 27-30, 2021

• In-Person NYC Rehearsals: January 3-9, 2022

• Showcase at Asylum NYC (307 West 26th Street): January 10, 2022

Tuition:

• $1,000.00 per student

• Sibling Discount $100/student.

(PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE UNTIL TUITION IS PAID.)

Scholarship Information: Please contact James Ludwig at jludwig@yorktheatre.org .

Cancellation Policy:

• No refund within two months of start date.

• Should COVID-19 disrupt the intensive and not be able to meet in-person,

a percentage of the refund will be issued to all students.

LINK TO REGISTRATION FORM: https://yorktheatre.org/winter-registration

COVID-19 POLICY:

For everyone's health and safety, The York Theatre Company requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine for our audiences, artists, and staff. Please bring a form of ID and vaccination card to all York events. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a CDC issued vaccination card, the New York State Excelsior Pass, the Clear Health Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App. Additionally, in-person rehearsals will be masked, while there is the potential for artists to be unmasked during Showcase.