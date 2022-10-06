Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella Topol

THE GETT is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Rattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella Topol

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022.

THE GETT is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis. The play follows IDA as she navigates her relationships with her community, her religion, and herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, BAAL. THE GETT takes a bold, authentic look at complex issues in contemporary American Judaism by reimagining sacred texts in personal and poetic ways.

"For me, it started with the Torah. The boundaries between what's sacred and profane as a woman and a Jew. But it's also about Christmas trees in every lobby and the seduction of the patriarchy and whatever it is we can't forget... and how we keep creating ourselves."
- Liba Vaynberg, Playwright

THE GETT is directed by Daniella Topol, co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater, starring Ben Edelman (The Chosen, Angels in America, Instinct, The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's Madam Secretary, HBO's The Plot Against America, and The Deuce), Luis Vega (Blue Bloods, Change Agent, Hindsight, The Good Fight) and Jennifer Westfeldt (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Holding the Baby, Kissing Jessica Stein).

"Liba takes a deep dive into the complexities of what it means to be Jewish and does so with a great sense of humor, surprise, and innovation, while simultaneously creating a journey that anyone who has experienced love and loss will be able to understand. How do you find the strength to let go and create anew without losing who you once were?" - Daniella Topol, Director

Premiering November 9 - December 11th, 2022; Purchase tickets here at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201576®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rattlestick.org%2Fthe-gett?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.





More Hot Stories For You


The Anderson Brothers' THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ to Open at 59E59 in NovemberThe Anderson Brothers' THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ to Open at 59E59 in November
October 6, 2022

59E59 Theaters’ musical favorites The Anderson Brothers will return with a new show featuring beloved numbers by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Django Reinhart, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and Antonio Carlos Jobim, among others. The Journey of Jazz will run for 16 shows, Nov 29 - Dec 11. 
Cast and Creative Team Announced for STARDUST ROAD at York Theatre CompanyCast and Creative Team Announced for STARDUST ROAD at York Theatre Company
October 6, 2022

The York Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for will the New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. 
THE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! Opens Tonight at Dixon PlaceTHE VILLAGE, A DISCO MUSICAL! Opens Tonight at Dixon Place
October 6, 2022

Dixon Place will present The Village, A Disco Musical! for a limited run engagement opening tonight – Thursday, October 6 – and running through Saturday, October 15. A meta musical comedy filled with high jinx, low kinks, and go-go boys, the show features a cast of ten diverse actors and dancers. 
Tony Winners Rachel Hauck, Linda Cho & More Join SANDRA Design Team; Tickets on Sale NowTony Winners Rachel Hauck, Linda Cho & More Join SANDRA Design Team; Tickets on Sale Now
October 6, 2022

The design team has been announced for Vineyard Theatre's Sandra. The newly announced design team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Thom Weaver, and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna.
See Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Jordan Donica & Melissa Errico in BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS at Carnegie HallSee Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Jordan Donica & Melissa Errico in BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS at Carnegie Hall
October 6, 2022

The New York Pops will be joined by guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Jordan Donica, Matt Doyle, and Melissa Errico, as well as Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for Broadway Blockbusters.