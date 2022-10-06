Rattlestick Theater Presents The World Premiere Of THE GETT By Playwright Liba Vaynberg, Directed By Daniella Topol

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of THE GETT, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg, starting November 9th, 2022.

THE GETT is a deeply personal story that raises key questions about love, loss, and personal regeneration post-crisis. The play follows IDA as she navigates her relationships with her community, her religion, and herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, BAAL. THE GETT takes a bold, authentic look at complex issues in contemporary American Judaism by reimagining sacred texts in personal and poetic ways.

"For me, it started with the Torah. The boundaries between what's sacred and profane as a woman and a Jew. But it's also about Christmas trees in every lobby and the seduction of the patriarchy and whatever it is we can't forget... and how we keep creating ourselves."

- Liba Vaynberg, Playwright

THE GETT is directed by Daniella Topol, co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater, starring Ben Edelman (The Chosen, Angels in America, Instinct, The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's Madam Secretary, HBO's The Plot Against America, and The Deuce), Luis Vega (Blue Bloods, Change Agent, Hindsight, The Good Fight) and Jennifer Westfeldt (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Holding the Baby, Kissing Jessica Stein).

"Liba takes a deep dive into the complexities of what it means to be Jewish and does so with a great sense of humor, surprise, and innovation, while simultaneously creating a journey that anyone who has experienced love and loss will be able to understand. How do you find the strength to let go and create anew without losing who you once were?" - Daniella Topol, Director

Premiering November 9 - December 11th, 2022; Purchase tickets here at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201576®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rattlestick.org%2Fthe-gett?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.