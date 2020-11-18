REVELATION: THE MUSICAL to Have Live Virtual Film Premiere Party

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Off-Broadway's REVELATION: THE MUSICAL will have a Live Virtual Film Premiere Party on Friday, November 27!

2020 marks the 10 year anniversary of Revelation: The Musical. This brand new film features over 60 cast members and never-before-seen footage from the past 10 years!

Revelation: The Musical is Composed & Conceived By Dustin Ceithamer

This free one-night only live event will stream November 27 at 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST.

Revelation first debuted in 2010 in Southern California with an original cast of 4. In the past 10 years it has been produced with 8 different casts in more than 20 venues and experienced by over 20,000 audience members.

Featuring Previous Cast Members....

Sarah Ayotte, Hannah Jeanette Briggs, Dustin Ceithamer, Elijah Reyes, Chris Daub, Shane Litchfield, Emily Yeo, Jeremy Yeo, Jonathan Bilima, Michelle Brazil, Bethany Schwartzkopf, Jonathan Blair, Mary Clair Briggs, Emilie Blair, William Fernandez Jr., Sarah Horn, Rachel Solorio, Susanna Vaughn, Nick Burroughs, Antoinette Comer, Leah Beth Etheredge, Tyler Fauntleroy, Gardner Fletke, Courtney Iventosch, David LaMarr, Eryn LeCroy, Lisa Livesay, Noah Mogaka, Anne Fraiser Thomas, Mackenzie Warren, Marcos Alexander, Krista Blair, Sanlyn Carter, Rashonda Johnson, Brandon Nichols, Clayton Prescott, Ey Washington, Isaiah Bailey, Linae C. Bullock, Leo Chang, Mollie Craven, Jordan Crawford, Ryan Dunn, Kaisha S. Huguley, Joshua Legér, Maria Reginaldi, Beda Spindola, Derek Stoltenberg, Rich Swingle, Russell James Valdez, Darnell White, Malia Abayon, Raegan Griffith, Jordan Grizzard, Jonathan Arana, Japhael Bondurant, Charissa Hogeland, Rachel Gifford, John Grant, Grace Yoo

MORE INFO:

Revelation: The Musical follows a small group of rebel artists during the apocalypse as they breathe life into John The Apostle's cryptic and mysterious final writings. Punctuated by a dynamic original score, Revelation is a fast-paced, visually-driven musical experience that has entertained and inspired audiences of all ages since 2010!

PRODUCED BY: MORE THAN THESE PRODUCTIONS & LEVEL GROUND PRODUCTIONS

Dustin Ceithamer & Meissa Mollner

Music & Concept: Dustin Ceithamer

Book/Lyrics: The Holy Bible NIV

