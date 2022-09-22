Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REPRESENTATION AND HOW TO GET IT, Inspired by Julia Ward Howe to be Presented at United Solo Theatre Festival

Inspired by Howe, a suffragist, abolitionist, human rights activist, and author of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, the play is a call to action in our own time.

Sep. 22, 2022  
REPRESENTATION AND HOW TO GET IT, Inspired by Julia Ward Howe to be Presented at United Solo Theatre Festival

The new one-woman show, Representation and How to Get It, is an urgent story about women, voting rights, and democracy. Julia Ward Howe is rehearsing a talk she's about to give on representation for women when she has a prophetic vision of what will happen if this country remains an America for some of us, and not an America for all of us. And what - Julia asks - are we doing about it?

Inspired by Howe, a suffragist, abolitionist, human rights activist, and author of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, the play is a call to action in our own time. It was developed in collaboration by performer Elaine Vaan Hogue, director Judy Braha, and playwright Joyce Van Dyke.

Representation and How to Get It will be performed off-Broadway as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row on Saturday, October 29, at 8:30pm. The show runs 45 minutes. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-festival-2022/

The annual United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest solo theatre festival. Now in its 13th year, the festival features shows from across the country and around the world. Performances take place from October 3 through November 22 at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets to all individual shows are $40.

For more information about Representation and How to Get It and Julia Ward Howe, please visit https://www.representationtheplay.com.

Performance Details:

United Solo Theatre Festival

Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 8:30pm

Theatre Row

410 West 42nd Street

New York, NY 10036

Tickets: $40


