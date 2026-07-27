QWEEN JEAN'S 3RD ANNUAL SUMMER LEGACY BALL and More This Week at Little Island

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. Sign Up

Little Island is launching its 2026 summer season with an exciting first week of programming across its open-air performance spaces—The Amph and The Glade—and through takeovers of the entire park. From Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, Little Island visitors can experience a dynamic lineup of events throughout the week, including Summer’s Eve, MacArthur Genius and cabaret icon Justin Vivian Bond’s fresh new act; Radiolab: Fruit Fantasia, curated by WNYC favorite Latif Nasser, hosted by Matt Kielty with musical guest Rafiq Bhatia taking audiences on a juicy live-radio romp that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most beloved natural sugar bombs; the third explosive iteration of Tony Award winner Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice returning to the island to throw their first epic floor-packing party of the summer season.

THIS WEEK AT LITTLE ISLAND:

Justin Vivian Bond: SUMMER’S EVE

Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 PM; Thursday, July 30 at 8:30 PM; Friday, July 31 at 8:30PM in the Amph

All tickets $25

Returning to Little Island, the cabaret icon keeps it fresh with a brand-new act of music and revelry.

Lighting Designer: Christopher Gilmore; Sound Designer: David Schnirman; Styling for Justin Vivian Bond and her band by Christopher Rao; Scenic Consultation by Charlap Hyman & Herrero; and Mx. Justin Vivian Bond’s Wardrobe by Dries Van Norten

Performers: Justin Vivian Bond, Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks, Nath Ann Carrera, Claudia Chopek, Mike Jackson, Matt Ray

RADIOLAB: FRUIT FANTASIA

Friday, July 31 at 5PM; Saturday, August 1 at 5PM; Sunday, August 2 at 5PM

Free admission

A live radio show that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most familiar staples.

Host: Latif Nasser; Guests: Rafiq Bhatia, Nadia Bernstein, Dan Pashman, Mona Pirnot, Ben Shattuck, Kendra Vaculin, Robin Cohn, and more

Food Pop Up: Amanda’s Bananas, a unique frozen banana treat topped with your choice of crunchy sweets or juicy fruits.

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Friday, July 31 at 9:45 PM in The Play Ground

Free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Tama Gucci, Nita Aviance, Bobby Beethoven

QWEEN JEAN’S THIRD ANNUAL SUMMER LEGACY BALL

Saturday, August 1 at 8PM in the Amph

Free admission

A one-night-only ballroom extravaganza featuring legendary performers, fabulous runway walkers, and virtuosic spectacle.

Creation Director: Qween Jean; Host: Qween Jean; Scenic Designer: Simean Carpenter; Lighting Designer: Cha See; Sound Designer: DJ Potts

Honorees: Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Boom Boom Balenciaga, Kiara St. James, Brenda Continental Milan Soulja; Headliner: Infinite Coles; Preacher: Samora Pinderhughes & Dr. Jehbreal Jackson; MCs: Julz Romell, Thunda; Performers: Haus of Telfar (Flower, Sexy T, Divine, Victoria, Vonte, Von, Riche, SoHo, Poseidon, Hodge, Jose, Iris, Symone, Majesty, Ock, Dagner Segura, Chloe Mauro, Fudge, Zaniera James, Melo); Runway Facilitators: Daniella Agosto, Darius Case; Panelists: Luna Luis, Tracey Africa Norman, Mother Pandora West; DJ: Blaize (Ball)

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming