QWEEN JEAN'S 3RD ANNUAL SUMMER LEGACY BALL and More This Week at Little Island
The lineup features Summer’s Eve, MacArthur Genius and cabaret icon Justin Vivian Bond’s fresh new act, plus more.
Little Island is launching its 2026 summer season with an exciting first week of programming across its open-air performance spaces—The Amph and The Glade—and through takeovers of the entire park. From Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, Little Island visitors can experience a dynamic lineup of events throughout the week, including Summer’s Eve, MacArthur Genius and cabaret icon Justin Vivian Bond’s fresh new act; Radiolab: Fruit Fantasia, curated by WNYC favorite Latif Nasser, hosted by Matt Kielty with musical guest Rafiq Bhatia taking audiences on a juicy live-radio romp that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most beloved natural sugar bombs; the third explosive iteration of Tony Award winner Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice returning to the island to throw their first epic floor-packing party of the summer season.
THIS WEEK AT LITTLE ISLAND:
Justin Vivian Bond: SUMMER’S EVE
Wednesday, July 29 at 8:30 PM; Thursday, July 30 at 8:30 PM; Friday, July 31 at 8:30PM in the Amph
All tickets $25
Returning to Little Island, the cabaret icon keeps it fresh with a brand-new act of music and revelry.
Lighting Designer: Christopher Gilmore; Sound Designer: David Schnirman; Styling for Justin Vivian Bond and her band by Christopher Rao; Scenic Consultation by Charlap Hyman & Herrero; and Mx. Justin Vivian Bond’s Wardrobe by Dries Van Norten
Performers: Justin Vivian Bond, Bernice “Boom Boom” Brooks, Nath Ann Carrera, Claudia Chopek, Mike Jackson, Matt Ray
RADIOLAB: FRUIT FANTASIA
Friday, July 31 at 5PM; Saturday, August 1 at 5PM; Sunday, August 2 at 5PM
Free admission
A live radio show that reveals the surprising histories, mysteries, and marvels behind our most familiar staples.
Host: Latif Nasser; Guests: Rafiq Bhatia, Nadia Bernstein, Dan Pashman, Mona Pirnot, Ben Shattuck, Kendra Vaculin, Robin Cohn, and more
Food Pop Up: Amanda’s Bananas, a unique frozen banana treat topped with your choice of crunchy sweets or juicy fruits.
PAPI JUICE PARTY
Friday, July 31 at 9:45 PM in The Play Ground
Free admission
Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party
Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur
Musical Guests: Tama Gucci, Nita Aviance, Bobby Beethoven
QWEEN JEAN’S THIRD ANNUAL SUMMER LEGACY BALL
Saturday, August 1 at 8PM in the Amph
Free admission
A one-night-only ballroom extravaganza featuring legendary performers, fabulous runway walkers, and virtuosic spectacle.
Creation Director: Qween Jean; Host: Qween Jean; Scenic Designer: Simean Carpenter; Lighting Designer: Cha See; Sound Designer: DJ Potts
Honorees: Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, Boom Boom Balenciaga, Kiara St. James, Brenda Continental Milan Soulja; Headliner: Infinite Coles; Preacher: Samora Pinderhughes & Dr. Jehbreal Jackson; MCs: Julz Romell, Thunda; Performers: Haus of Telfar (Flower, Sexy T, Divine, Victoria, Vonte, Von, Riche, SoHo, Poseidon, Hodge, Jose, Iris, Symone, Majesty, Ock, Dagner Segura, Chloe Mauro, Fudge, Zaniera James, Melo); Runway Facilitators: Daniella Agosto, Darius Case; Panelists: Luna Luis, Tracey Africa Norman, Mother Pandora West; DJ: Blaize (Ball)
The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.
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