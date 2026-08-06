QUEEN FOR A DAY to Make New York Premiere at The Tank

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Tank will present the New York premiere of QUEEN FOR A DAY, a new comedy by Tyler Anthony Smith. Directed by Stephanie Shaw, this limited engagement runs September 4-14 at The Tank. Running time is 75 minutes. Tickets are $23-43.

In QUEEN FOR A DAY, American fashion designer Halston is down on his luck. He's packing up his chic-as-hell Olympic Tower office for reasons he doesn't want to discuss. To make matters worse, Elizabeth I is knocking on his door. Yes, Elizabeth I, whose reign as Queen of England ended in 1603. But it's 1984 in New York City. All that time spent at Studio 54 might be starting to catch up to him. Elizabeth I demands that he make her a new gown to die in. Oh, and she needs it by the end of the day. Halston agrees, and the unlikely pair moves forward with the design of a lifetime. That is, until Halston's best friend, Liza Minnelli, shows up seeking help with her new act.

QUEEN FOR A DAY stars the original Chicago cast: Will Lidke (as Halston), Tyler Anthony Smith (As Queen Elizabeth I) and Dakota Hughes (as Liza). The production team includes Rachel M. Sypniewski (costumes), Taylor Dalton (scenic, projections, lighting), Garrett Bell (lighting), Miranda Coble (sound), Maggie O'Brien (props), Sydney Genco (Makeup), Keith Ryan (wigs), Rick Aguilar Studios (photography), Andrew Milliken (11 o'clock number arrangement), and Jenna Sheehy (stage manager).

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming