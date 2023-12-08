Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Return to The McKittrick Hotel for Special Holiday Residency

“The Big Easy” swings by “The City That Never Sleeps” for four special nights, Thursday, December 28 through New Year’s Eve on Sunday, December 31.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present a special holiday residency by New Orleans’ legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band in its intimate performance space The Club Car. “The Big Easy” swings by “The City That Never Sleeps” for four special nights, Thursday, December 28 through New Year’s Eve on Sunday, December 31.

 

Preservation Hall has performed 52 shows at the McKittrick Hotel and this final return celebrates Sleep No More’s historic 13-year run in New York. The award-winning production recently announced its final extension through February 25, 2024.

 

Ben Jaffe, Creative Director for both Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Hall itself, said, “We have always regarded the McKittrick Hotel and Sleep No More as our New York home away from home. We were there at the inception and celebrated its birth. And now, after 52 shows, returning to celebrate life ever after. In New Orleans, it’s a tradition to play music in celebration of a loved one’s life, and that’s what this residency represents to us— a celebration of yesterday and the future, a celebration of life.”

 

Producers Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati echoed that sentiment, saying, “Preservation Hall and the McKittrick Hotel are a match made in heaven. Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings an entire city of ghosts to wander our own spirit-filled halls and lifts listeners to ecstatic heights. The band and its music are woven into the fabric of the place and we look forward to celebrating these magical nights together."   

 

Performances are offered on Thursday 12/28 and Friday 12/29 at 7PM, Saturday 12/30 at 7PM & 9:30PM, and Sunday 12/31 at 7PM & 10PM. Tickets start from $60 person for General Admission with standing room and $125 per person for Reserved Seating (plus fees).

 

During the performance, guests can enjoy The Club Car’s signature house cocktails and selection of fine spirits, wine, and bubbly. All guests must be at least 21 to enter.

 

For tickets and information about Sleep No More and other experiences at the hotel, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT THE McKITTRICK HOTEL

 

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car - now playing At The Illusionist’s Table and Hypnotique. 

 

The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve. In season, guests are also welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).

 

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

 

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

 

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

 

For additional information, visit Click Here.


