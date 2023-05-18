Pregones/PRTT's TORCHED! to Make Off-Broadway Debut in June

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's original musical production TORCHED! will run for the first time in the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in Manhattan, the company's historic Off-Broadway house. Part investigative theater and part poetic fiction, TORCHED! brings forward true stories of those who lived through the fabled and devastating fires of the 1970s to lay bare the infamies of the arson-for-profit business. Pulsing to the beat of salsa, funk-disco, and hip-hop, TORCHED! features a Latinx ensemble cast of ten actors and musicians under the direction of Rosalba Rolón and musical director Desmar Guevara. Performances will take place June 1-18, 2023, and tickets starting at $25 are available at PregonesPRTT.org

TORCHED! was developed by United States Artists Fellow and Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Rosalba Rolón, in consultation with historians, theater makers, scholars, and activists who jointly helped lay the groundwork for the production. "They all share in its triumphs. TORCHED! is so much about reclaiming a shared history and about giving credit where credit is due. With this production, we join the generations of Bronx artists and activists shining light on this period of our history," says Rolón.

TORCHED! had its World Premiere in the South Bronx last year and was the company's first full in-person production following COVID-19 pandemic closures. "Bringing the production to PRTT in Manhattan's Theater District today is a way to broaden its audience and remind the theatergoing public at large that The Bronx fires impacted and continue to haunt all of New York City and its living history. The new run again features a powerhouse ensemble cast and thrilling new production design for our Manhattan stage!"

COMMUNITY ADVISORS and COLLABORATORS - Joe Conzo Jr. (photographer hailed for capturing the birth of hip hop), Caridad De La Luz (acclaimed poet, HBO Def Jam alum), Elena Martínez (folklorist), Elba Cabrera (cultural activist, educator), Edwin Pagán (film/media artist, activist), Clara E. Rodríguez (author and scholar, Latin Looks: Images of Latinas and Latinos in the U.S. Media), Petr Stand (historian, urban planner, architect), Vivian Vázquez Irizarry and Neyda Martínez (filmmakers and educators, Decade of Fire).

CREATIVE TEAM and COLLABORATORS

Book, Lyrics, Director: Rosalba Rolón. Composer, Musical Director:Desmar Guevara. Lighting: Lucrecia Briceño. Costumes: Harry Nadal. Projections: Eamonn Farrell. Sound: Jimmy Kavetas. Movement Coach & Choreography: Yaraní del Valle. Dramaturgs: Christin Eve Cato, Omar Pérez. Additional Music & Lyrics: Rosal Colón, Christin Eve Cato, José Joaquín García, Nyseli Vega.

ENSEMBLE CAST - Actors: John Cencio Burgos, Christin Eve Cato, José Joaquín García, Devan Kelty, Claudia Ramos-Jordán, Nyseli Vega. Musicians: Álvaro Benavides, Nelson Matthew Gonzalez, Desmar Guevara, Camilo Molina.

DATES: Jun 1-June 18, 2023 (Thu-Sat 8pm, Sat and Sun 3pm) LOCATION: Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, 304 W 47th St (b/w 8th & 9th Aves) TICKETS: Starting at $25 - Limited Inventory, Buy Early Online at www.PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202 DISCOUNT: Members, Groups, Seniors, Students, Zip Tickets - Restrictions Apply VISITOR SAFETY: Masks wearing is no longer required to enter our theaters.