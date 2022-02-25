Pop-Up Giveaway of Newley Released Sheet Music From THE WOODSMAN Announced

Down the Yellow Brick Pod is hosting a unique Patreon party that will feature Edward W. Hardy, composer and violinist of THE WOODSMAN

Down the Yellow Brick Pod is hosting a unique Patreon party that will feature composer Edward W. Hardy. Hardy, a current doctoral candidate at the University of Northern Colorado, is the composer, music director, and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show THE WOODSMAN, recipient of the 2016 Obie Award, and the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant. In collaboration with PBS, BroadwayHD is streaming the 2016 film on their site.

This Sunday, Edward W. Hardy will perform selections from THE WOODSMAN, recently published in vocal and violin selections, that Down the Yellow Brick Pod is giving away.

Oz fans now have a chance to win, or purchase, the seven selections from the show. Two (2) winners will be announced Sunday, February 27 at 9 AM EST. One winner will get a complete digital copy of the vocal and violin selections and the other will win an invitation to the Patreon party this Sunday (2/27/22) at 1 PM EST to see Hardy perform live and get a taste for the DowntheYBP's Patreon experience.

"And y'all thought Valentine's was over! Consider this the Cupid of Oz! Thank you for entering and hope to see you this Sunday, 2/27!" - Down The Yellow Brick Pod