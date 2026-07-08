BIG FEELINGS by Ryan Drake to Adds Performances at the Cell

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Additional performances have been revealed for the sold-out run of Big Feelings, a one person play by Ryan Drake, directed by Sammy Zeisel and starring Julia Greer as Ms. Joy.

The production began previews on Monday, June 29, opened on Thursday, July 2 and will now run for a limited engagement through Friday, July 24, 2026 at The Cell Theatre's Gallery Space.

The performance schedule for Big Feelings is as follows: Mondays–Thursdays at 7pm. Capacity is limited to 20 seats per performance. Additional performances outside of the show's traditional schedule will be offered on the following dates: Sunday, July 12 at 7pm; Saturday, July 18 at 7pm; Sunday, July 19 at 7pm; and Friday, July 24 at 7pm. Single tickets for the added performances will begin at $75.

All performances will have an in-person stand-by list beginning at 6:30pm. Any unclaimed reserved tickets will be released to the stand-by list closer to the performance. Stand-by seating is extremely limited and not guaranteed. Please note that late seating will not be permitted. Due to unprecedented demand and limited capacity, any no-shows will be released for re-sale by 7:05pm.

It's Ms. Joy's last day teaching you in 1st Grade and she wants to tell you something that hurt her feelings. How do we spell feelings? When should we ask for forgiveness? Could you come up and draw it on the board? Don't worry, I know it can be tricky but you'll figure it all out soon enough, kids always do. Set inside a classroom, Big Feelings places audiences directly in the room with Ms. Joy for an intimate, audience-integrated experience.

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