Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The York Theatre Company's 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala Honors Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire

pixeltracker

The event was held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.

Nov. 3, 2021  

The York Theatre Company honored musical theater legends Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater and Elisa Loti Stein with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award at the 29th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, held on Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at The Edison Ballroom.

Check out the photos below!

The special concert celebration featured live entertainment by Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews, Jenny Lyn Bader, Jordan Barrow, Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Margery Cohen, Frenchie Davis, Josh Dela Cruz, Santino Fontana, Montego Glover, Sydney James Harcourt, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Norm Lewis, Charlotte Maltby, Janet Metz, and Julia Murney. They were joined by York MTTP Student Alumna Charlie Beck, Molly Fitzsimmons, Ifedayo (Thomas) Gatling, Adeleke Goring, Max Lev Grozalsky-Wernick, Ariana Jackman, Isabella Leonardo, Briana Powell-Cooper, Flor Rosales-Euceda, Kass Sánchez, Preston Simon, and Zoey Zo.

Michael Unger (The York's former Associate Artistic Director and current Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directed the evening's celebration. Another York regular, Deniz Cordell served as the music director.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote
Anastasia Once Upon a December Tote
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tee
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!
  • ICB Building Announces 2021 Winter Open Studios Set For December
  • The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Opens 49th Season With Manhattan Chamber Players
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour