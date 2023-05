Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is scheduled to begin at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm with an official opening on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm. Performances are scheduled through July 9, 2023. Check out photos of the cast in their first rehearsal below!

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.