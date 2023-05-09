Photos: See Michael R. Jackson, Judy Kuhn & More at Vineyard Theatre's Music & Lyrics Brunch

Attendees enjoyed the stories behind the songs from 40 years of Vineyard musical theatre history, with a special toast to the late Fred Ebb.

Vineyard Theatre recently hosted Music & Lyrics, a benefit brunch celebrating 40 years of The Vineyard's Musical Past, Present, and Future. The event took place at West Bank Cafe (407 W 42nd St) on Sunday, May 7th. Attendees enjoyed the stories behind the songs from 40 years of Vineyard musical theatre history, with a special toast to the late Fred Ebb (lyricist of The Vineyard's The Scottsboro Boys and The Vineyard's Flora the Red Menace) by Debra Monk (Steel Pier, Redwood Curtain, "Grey's Anatomy").

Additional special guests included Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger), Polly Pen (Vineyard Theatre's Bed and Sofa), Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop, One Good Day), Chris Miller (Tuck Everlasting), Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Vineyard Theatre's Eli's Comin') and Richard Maltby (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby).

This event was sponsored by the Fred Ebb Foundation. Established in 2005, the foundation bestows an annual award to an aspiring musical theatre songwriter or songwriting team and makes an annual contribution to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since its first contribution in 2005, the Ebb Foundation has donated over 18 million dollars to Broadway Cares.



