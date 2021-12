Photos: See Keenan Scott II, Thomas Sadoski & More at New York Stage and Film's Winter Gala

New York Stage and Film's 2021 Winter Gala was held this past Monday, December 13 at The Edison Rooftop, 233 West 46 Street. The celebratory Gala evening included play excerpts from works by Keelay Gipson, Beth Henley, and Josh Radnor. And new musical excerpts from Agent 355 by Preston Max Allen & Jessica Kahkoska; Mexodus by Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson; and Return of Young Boy by Tre Matthews & Keenan Scott II.

Check out photos below!

Featured appearances included Adam Chanler-Berat, Dria Brown, Laura Dadap, Katie Madison, Blake Morris, Mason Alexander Park, Brian Quijada, Josh Radnor, Nygel D. Robinson, Thomas Sadoski, Kristin Stokes and more, with musical director Nehemiah Luckett.