Photos: See Carrie St. Louis, Rema Webb, Teal Wicks & More at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY

Abingdon Theatre Company produced the sold-out return of Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxxed on November 3rd. Artistic Director, Chad Austin directed the event at Duane Park, with music direction by Nick Wilders. The evening marked Abingdon's return to live programming and the start of their 29th Season!

Check out photos below!

The night was hosted by burlesque sensation, The Maine Attraction and performers for the evening included Nick Adams, Audrey Cardwell, Pearls Daily, Micaela Diamond, Jonathan Hoover, Marissa Rosen, Justin Sargent, Carrie St Louis, Katie Thompson, Rema Webb and Teal Wicks.