Photos: See Carrie St. Louis, Rema Webb, Teal Wicks & More at BROADWAY ON THE BOWERY
Abingdon Theatre Company produced the sold-out return of Broadway on the Bowery: Red, Hot & Vaxxed on November 3rd. Artistic Director, Chad Austin directed the event at Duane Park, with music direction by Nick Wilders. The evening marked Abingdon's return to live programming and the start of their 29th Season!
Check out photos below!
The night was hosted by burlesque sensation, The Maine Attraction and performers for the evening included Nick Adams, Audrey Cardwell, Pearls Daily, Micaela Diamond, Jonathan Hoover, Marissa Rosen, Justin Sargent, Carrie St Louis, Katie Thompson, Rema Webb and Teal Wicks.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Nick Adams and Audrey Cardwell
Michelle Potterf, Ilda Mason, Emma McGlinchey, Deidre Goodwin and Beatriz Cavalieri
The Maine Attraction
Sylvana Tapia
Rema Webb and Sylvana Tapia
Cast and Band Members & Chad Austin
Carrie St. Louis and Justin Sargent
Carrie St. Louis and Justin Sargent
Marissa Rosen, Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks and Jonathan Hoover
Justin Sargent, Marissa Rosen, Carrie St. Louis, Audrey Cardwell, Micaela Diamond, Nick Adams, Rema Webb, Jonathan Hoover and Teal Wicks