Photos: See Adrienne Warren, Renee Rapp & More at the BROADWAY BLACK x BFRJ Halloween Party

On Sunday, October 31, BROADWAY BLACK x Broadway for Racial Justice joined forces to dream up and host the ultimate NYC bash - The Reckoning On Broadway Halloween Party at RPM Underground. Hosted by Celia Rose Gooding and ReneÃ© Rapp, with special guest Adrienne Warren (following her penultimate performance as Tina Turner in Broadway's "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical") and DJ Ari Grooves, plus 571 attendees showcasing their All Hallows Eve best for an evening of celebration, dancing, revelry, inspiration and fundraising.

"Adrienne Warren, the Tony Award-winning actress who carried a show from the West End to Broadway - in heels -- had her final bow on Sunday afternoon, and it was this Black-led community that gave her a proper sendoff," said Davon Williams, Executive Director of BROADWAY BLACK. "With our fabulous hostesses Celia Rose Gooding and ReneÃ© Rapp setting the stage for the party of the season, and DJ Ari Grooves leading revelers through an unforgettable night with her brand new music. The costumes spoke to a commitment to fun, and showcased the endless creativity that has been cooped up in rooms for over a year and a half. Almost every Broadway show had a representative of some kind in that space. People laughed, gasped, danced and cried in joyous fellowship. We can make this kind of solidarity commonplace."

Among the stars and change makers in attendance were: Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill,") Celia Rose Gooding ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"), Amber Iman (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Brittney Johnson ("Wicked"), Zhailon Levingston (director, "Chicken & Biscuits"), Kristolyn Lloyd ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Jamen Nanthakumar ("Fairycakes"), ReneÃ© Rapp (HBO's "The Sex Lives Of College Girls"), Britton Smith (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Taylor Symone ("Ain't Too Proud To Beg,"), Kuhoo Verma ("Fairycakes") Adrienne Warren ("Tina," "Women Of The Movement"), Daniel J. Watts ("Tina"), Khailia AnyÃ© Wilcoxom ("Hadestown"), Samantha Williams ("Caroline, or Change"), and the casts of "Caroline, or Change" and "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," and many more.

The event employed 28 people - 24 being workers of color - and four Black-owned businesses. Sponsored by RPM Underground, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Flight American Fusion Restaurant & Bar, and The Singing Baker, with raffle ticket prizes provided by "The Lion King," "American Utopia," "Fairycakes," "Slave Play," "Is This A Play" and "Dana H." Special thanks to Thomas Laub, Courtney Daniels and Nattalyee Randall.

Co-Producer BROADWAY BLACK is a one-of-a-kind multi-media platform which is dedicated to highlighting the achievements and successes of Black theatre artists on and off the Broadway stage and is joined by BFRJ to recreate the magic of such events as BFRJ's Revival Concert series. The Reckoning is the flagship collaboration by BFRJ x BWYBLK as co-producers with the shared mission of elevating and amplifying the excellence of the diverse and vibrant theatre community. These collaborators strive to create not just an event, but a partnership, that serves to unify and celebrate BIPOC in the theatre.