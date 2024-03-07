Photos: SINGFELD! Parody Musical Cast Poses at Tom's Restaurant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singfeld! The Unauthroized Musical Parody About Nothing!, the unauthorized parody of the hit TV show Seinfeld, has released photos of cast members visiting the iconic Tom's Restaurant, known to millions as the exterior of Monk's Cafe from the hit television series for a photoshoot. Check out the photos below!

Featuring a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, the production is directed by Marc David Wright and follows Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of living and loving in New York City. The production runs in rep with two of New York’s other long running smash hit parodies, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Tickets are available by calling 212-921-7862 or through Ticketmaster here.



With the one-year anniversary of the musical coming up this spring the cast seized the opportunity to pay homage to the beloved sitcom that inspired their production. Dressed as their characters, the ensemble brought Trent Dahlin (Jerry), Hannah Hakim (Elaine), and C.J. Russo (George) to life against the backdrop of Monk’s Cafe.



Taking a trip to Tom's Restaurant is like a pilgrimage for 'Seinfeld' fans, and being able to bring the characters from the musical parody to the famous site was a full-circle moment. The photoshoot not only served as a fun promotional event but also as a tribute to the lasting legacy of "Seinfeld," which continues to entertain audiences worldwide.



The cast of Singfeld! The Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing features Trent Dahlin as Jerry, Hannah Hakim as Elaine (and others), C.J. Russo as George (and others), Caleb Funk as Cosmo (and others) and Michael Anthony-Antoniou (as ‘Everybody Else in N.Y.C.). The production also features Micaela Oliverio, Garrett Van Allen, and Matthew J. Hoffman.