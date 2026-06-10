Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater

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Silverback Mountain created by and starring Mickey Gooch Jr. recently celebrated its Off-Broadway opening night. The show will be running until June 21st at AMT Theater. Check out photos from the evening.

The play is described as a darkly comic adventure about love, identity, and survival set against the collision of gay culture and anti-gay persecution. In the story, a tightly wound New York artist and his flamboyant husband travel to Uganda on a bucket-list safari to see mountain gorillas. What begins as a vacation filled with sightseeing and marital bickering escalates when the couple confronts the reality that being openly gay in the country is illegal, turning their trip into a fight for safety and freedom.

Blending satire with moments of danger, the play follows the pair as they navigate a hostile environment while confronting their fears and their commitment to one another. As the situation grows more perilous, the couple must rely on both resilience and humor as they attempt to survive.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley.

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Related Stories 1 Star Amerasu Joins Mickey Gooch, Jr.'s Off-Broadway in SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN

Star Amerasu has joined the cast of Silverback Mountain, Mickey Gooch, Jr.'s new Off-Broadway play directed by Sam LaFrage, running a limited engagement at AMT Theater in New York.