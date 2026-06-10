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Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater

Mickey Gooch Jr.'s solo show plays AMT Theater, with photos by Shawn Salley.

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Silverback Mountain created by and starring Mickey Gooch Jr. recently celebrated its Off-Broadway opening night. The show will be running until June 21st at AMT Theater. Check out photos from the evening.

The play is described as a darkly comic adventure about love, identity, and survival set against the collision of gay culture and anti-gay persecution. In the story, a tightly wound New York artist and his flamboyant husband travel to Uganda on a bucket-list safari to see mountain gorillas. What begins as a vacation filled with sightseeing and marital bickering escalates when the couple confronts the reality that being openly gay in the country is illegal, turning their trip into a fight for safety and freedom.

Blending satire with moments of danger, the play follows the pair as they navigate a hostile environment while confronting their fears and their commitment to one another. As the situation grows more perilous, the couple must rely on both resilience and humor as they attempt to survive.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley.

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Star Amerasu, Sam LaFrage, Mickey Gooch Jr.

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Alaska Riley and Jonah Almost

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Cast of Silverback Mountain

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Creative Team of Silverback Mountain

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Joe Regelbrugge and Mickey Gooch Jr.

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Kampfire Films PR Team

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Slam Frank Company

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Michael R Jackson

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Mickey Gooch and Mickey Gooch Jr.

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Mickey Gooch Jr. and Ronnie Rivas

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Mickey Gooch Jr. and Siena Oberman

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Olamide Asanpaola

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Olivia Bernabe and Sam LaFrage

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
PJ Adzima, Rocky Paterra, Katie Rosin, Summer Reign

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Sam LaFrage and Michael Arden

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Sam LaFrage and cast of Silverback Mountain

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Sam LaFrage

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Sarah Lockwood

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Stage Time company

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Star Amerasu and Jordan Tannahill

Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater Image
Star Amerasu

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