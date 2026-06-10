Photos: SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Opens At AMT Theater
Mickey Gooch Jr.'s solo show plays AMT Theater, with photos by Shawn Salley.
Silverback Mountain created by and starring Mickey Gooch Jr. recently celebrated its Off-Broadway opening night. The show will be running until June 21st at AMT Theater. Check out photos from the evening.
The play is described as a darkly comic adventure about love, identity, and survival set against the collision of gay culture and anti-gay persecution. In the story, a tightly wound New York artist and his flamboyant husband travel to Uganda on a bucket-list safari to see mountain gorillas. What begins as a vacation filled with sightseeing and marital bickering escalates when the couple confronts the reality that being openly gay in the country is illegal, turning their trip into a fight for safety and freedom.
Blending satire with moments of danger, the play follows the pair as they navigate a hostile environment while confronting their fears and their commitment to one another. As the situation grows more perilous, the couple must rely on both resilience and humor as they attempt to survive.
Photo Credit: Shawn Salley.
Star Amerasu, Sam LaFrage, Mickey Gooch Jr.
Alaska Riley and Jonah Almost
Cast of Silverback Mountain
Creative Team of Silverback Mountain
Joe Regelbrugge and Mickey Gooch Jr.
Kampfire Films PR Team
Slam Frank Company
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Michael R Jackson
Mickey Gooch and Mickey Gooch Jr.
Mickey Gooch Jr. and Ronnie Rivas
Mickey Gooch Jr. and Siena Oberman
Olivia Bernabe and Sam LaFrage
PJ Adzima, Rocky Paterra, Katie Rosin, Summer Reign
Sam LaFrage and cast of Silverback Mountain
Stage Time company
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