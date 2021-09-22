Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
On Monday, September 20, President Bill Clinton attended a reading of "Waiting for Lefty" at the famed Neighborhood Playhouse for an event to celebrate Sanford Meisner, who first directed the play on Broadway, and the return of in-person classes and the completion of the Phase One building renovation.
His nephew, Tyler Clinton, is a recent graduate from The Neighborhood Playhouse and other alumni included Ian Duff, Cruz Cordero, Allison Mackie, Matt McCoy, Tom Stewart and Christina Toth, to name a few.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Cast and Playhouse members with President Bill Clinton
Neighborhood Playhouse Executive Director Pamela Koller Kareman and Alumus Ian Duff
Neighborhood Playhouse Executive Director Pamela Koller Kareman, Alumus Tyler Clinton and President Bill Clinton
The cast of the reading of "Waiting for Lefty" at The Neighborhood Playhouse
Stephen Graham and Board Member Heather Randall