Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse

On Monday, September 20, President Bill Clinton attended a reading of "Waiting for Lefty" at the famed Neighborhood Playhouse for an event to celebrate Sanford Meisner, who first directed the play on Broadway, and the return of in-person classes and the completion of the Phase One building renovation.

His nephew, Tyler Clinton, is a recent graduate from The Neighborhood Playhouse and other alumni included Ian Duff, Cruz Cordero, Allison Mackie, Matt McCoy, Tom Stewart and Christina Toth, to name a few.