Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse

pixeltracker

His nephew, Tyler Clinton, is a recent graduate from The Neighborhood Playhouse.

Sep. 22, 2021  

On Monday, September 20, President Bill Clinton attended a reading of "Waiting for Lefty" at the famed Neighborhood Playhouse for an event to celebrate Sanford Meisner, who first directed the play on Broadway, and the return of in-person classes and the completion of the Phase One building renovation.

Check out photos below!

His nephew, Tyler Clinton, is a recent graduate from The Neighborhood Playhouse and other alumni included Ian Duff, Cruz Cordero, Allison Mackie, Matt McCoy, Tom Stewart and Christina Toth, to name a few.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
Cast and Playhouse members with President Bill Clinton

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
Neighborhood Playhouse Executive Director Pamela Koller Kareman and Alumus Ian Duff

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
Neighborhood Playhouse Executive Director Pamela Koller Kareman, Alumus Tyler Clinton and President Bill Clinton

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
The cast of the reading of "Waiting for Lefty" at The Neighborhood Playhouse

Photos: President Bill Clinton Attends WAITING FOR LEFTY Reading at The Neighborhood Playhouse
Stephen Graham and Board Member Heather Randall


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • Brian Clowdus Returns to Georgia with THE SALEM EXPERIENCE
  • Red Mountain Theatre Announces Fall Education Class Lineup
  • Birmingham's Red Mountain Theatre Announces Significant Staffing Additions
  • WAITRESS Comes To BJCC Concert Hall This Fall