Photos: PARADISE SQUARE Book Writer Larry Kirwin Visits MR. YOUNIOSHI at Soho Playhouse

Tony-nominated "Paradise Square" book writer Larry Kirwin stopped by J. Elijah's Cho's one-man comedy, "Mr. Yunioshi" at Soho Playhouse.



The production will close on Sunday, May 29th. https://www.mryunioshi.com

In "Mr. Yunioshi," J. Elijah Cho cleverly explores Mickey Rooney's [infamous] discriminatory and ignorant performance as Mr. Yunioshi in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," often pointed to as the most egregious example of yellowface in the movies. Rooney's 'over the top' characterization is cringeworthy to watch to this day, but it also raises several questions: Should actors have the opportunity to play ANY role? Could there ever have been a 'right' way to play it? And what compels an actor to play a character that they really shouldn't be playing? Asian-American writer and performer J. Elijah Cho attempts to explore these topics and more in this funny and poignant satire.

Larry Kirwan was born in Wexford, Ireland and lives in New York City. He was leader of Black 47 for 25 years during which the political rock band played 2,500 gigs, released 16 albums and appeared on Leno, Letterman, O'Brien, Fallon and every major US TV show. He has written three novels including "Liverpool Fantasy" and "Rockin' The Bronx," a memoir, "Green Suede Shoes", and "A History of Irish Music". His latest novel "Rockaway Blue" was recently published by Cornell U. Press. He has written or collaborated on 19 plays and musicals including the 10-time Tony nominated "Paradise Square" which began at the cell in Manhattan as "Hard Times" (produced by Nancy Manocherian, directed by Kira Simring). He collaborated with Thomas Keneally ("Schindler's List") on the musical "Transport" for which he wrote music and lyrics. It was produced at The Irish Repertory Theatre (directed by Tony Walton). His political thriller "Rebel in the Soul" was also produced at The Rep. He is currently adapting "The Informer" for stage. A political activist, he is an Irish Echo columnist and celebrity host of Celtic Crush on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. He was president of Irish American Writers & Artists for five years.